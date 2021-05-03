It will be the fourth time the South Shields community has come together in memory of Chloe and Liam

South Shields’ Westoe Travel will once again encourage the town to turn pink and blue at the weekend in memory of agent apprentice Chloe Rutherford and her partner Liam Curry, who were both killed in the May 2017 Manchester Arena bombing.

Each year, the town’s businesses pay tribute to Chloe and Liam by dressing their windows with pink and blue hearts, and raising money for the The Chloe and Liam Together Forever Trust – the foundation set up in their memory by their families..



The trust collects money to award as grants to local youngsters to help them achieve their ambitions across a wide range of disciplines, including performance art and sport. To date, the trust has awarded more than 130 grants, totalling in excess of £250,000.