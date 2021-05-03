Westoe Travel boss Graeme Brett has become a South Tyneside Covid community champion, and urged people in his local South Shields community to come forward and get vaccinated against Covid-19.

Brett, who has run Westoe Travel with his wife Joan for more than 30 years, made his plea to the people of South Shields in a South Tyneside Council YouTube video, reflecting on his and Westoe Travel’s Covid journey.



"I’m a local businessman, and as a local business, I know how important it is for us to get back to normal," said Brett. "It’s so nice people are starting to look forward to booking and going on holiday again.

"The vaccine is a huge part of getting back to normal. I had my first vaccine several weeks ago, and there was a real buzz and excitement among everyone who had it.



"I’m awaiting my second dose, but I know I need to continue to follow the guidelines even after I’ve had it. It’s completely free through our fantastic NHS."