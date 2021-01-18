M&A activity in travel will resume in 2021, according to Ord (Credit: Josh Calabrese / Unsplash)

After a torrid 2020, there is light at the end of the tunnel for the travel sector.

Vaccinations are being rolled out, and with them, there is the expectation that restrictions will steadily lift – and a somewhat normal life will resume.

But what is increasingly clear is that there will be no big bang end to Covid.

While alternative strains circulate and travel corridors continue to open and close, staycation and short-haul markets will be popular in 2021.

Pent-up demand, bolstered savings, and a nation’s rediscovered love of the great outdoors means the UK travel market is set for a bookings surge.