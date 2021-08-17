The taskforce – headed up by transport secretary Grant Shapps – was set up nearly three months ago, tasked with expediting plans to reopen the transatlantic corridor between the US and the UK.

Boris Johnson and Joe Biden met on 10 June ahead of the G7 summit (11-13 June) where they agreed on an Atlantic Charter featuring a "principled commitment" to open up travel between the two countries "as soon as possible".

Since then, the UK has waived quarantine for fully vaccinated US arrivals, but this – as managing director of Global Travel Collection UK Jason Oshiokpekhai notes – has gone unreciprocated.

"It is an example of our current disjointed approach," said Oshiokpekhai. "Three months on, the taskforce is yet to present any purpose for their deployment, other than to briefly appease unrelenting calls from our sector.

"Our industry does not expect the configuration of 50 state vaccine processes overnight. However, the opportunity to prepare started back in March 2020."