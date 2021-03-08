This week TTG will be interviewing aviation and maritime minister Robert Courts – and we want to know what questions you would like us to put to him.

The interview will be played out during Thursday’s Agenda 2021 seminar, which will once again see TTG partner with PwC, with the release of exclusive new research into consumer and trade behaviour and a full report released to all delegates.

To submit a question for the aviation and maritime minister please email editor Sophie Griffiths – sgriffiths@ttgmedia.com

Panels will explore how confident the industry is of a strong summer; whether the pent up demand for travel will be realised this year; what the travel experience will look like; whether holidays will be more costly – and whether consumers are prepared to pay for them if so. A dedicated cruise panel will also examine the cruise restart, and what comes next for international cruising.

Other speakers during the seminar include: