What The Malta Academy fam trip has in store for agents

Then, when it comes to adventure activities, Malta offers everything from leisurely walking trails to high-adrenaline jet-skiing; but what the island is really famed for is its scuba diving. Choosing between popular dive sites featuring sunken WWI battleships or a 2,700-year-old Phoenician shipwreck and secluded bays will leave divers spoilt for choice.

Malta also couldn’t be prouder of its 7,000-year history, so it’s worth recommending visitors explore some of the island’s ancient sites, museums and art galleries. The Grandmaster’s Palace in Valletta is particularly spectacular, although the entire capital city is a Unesco World Heritage Site and has a story to tell on every corner, so there’s no room for disappointment.

GETTING IN THE KNOW

On 22 December Malta suspended all normal commercial flights from the UK, but this is subject to change and the Malta Tourism Authority is ready to welcome back visitors as soon as officials allow in 2021. The Maltese government requires tourists to present a negative PCR test result on arrival or agree to testing at the airport before continuing their journey and, on their return to the UK or Ireland, travellers will need to self-isolate.

For more destination tips to share with clients, take the Malta Training Programme. The courses cover selling to all client types, including families, under-30s and the LGBT+ community – all can be found at malta-training.com.