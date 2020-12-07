What to include in a family holiday on Jersey

This little island with a big spirit promises families the perfect island break, complete with memory-making activities, fantastic food to fuel adventures and child-friendly accommodation
Free Covid-19 testing on arrival is just one of the policies in Jersey’s Visit Safe Charter, which was implemented earlier this year to safeguard the island’s visitors and residents from the spread of coronavirus. The testing regime is a selling point not to be underrated, given many other destinations are requiring arrivals to present a negative PCR test result sourced themselves – a costly undertaking, in particular for families travelling together for their holidays.
Aside from the charter eliminating the cost of “fit to fly” testing prior to departure, there are many other reasons Jersey is well suited to a family break. The island is just a one-hour flight from London, and there are carriers operating direct services from a range of regional hubs including Manchester. This means families can avoid lengthy transfers if travelling with little ones, or if parents would rather not go by plane, they can travel to Jersey by ferry from Poole or Portsmouth.
Jersey provides plenty of choice when it comes to family-friendly entertainment. Only nine miles by five, the island provides easy access to coastal activities with visitors never being more than 10 minutes away from the ocean. Kayaking, coasteering and jet-skiing are great options for older children, while visitors with toddlers can explore hidden worlds in rockpools and make sandcastles on Jersey’s golden beaches. Shoreline food foraging with an expert guide, exploring medieval fortresses and coastal walking are also top suggestions for families with children who are happy to be on their feet. And for those who aren’t, there’s a range of pushchair-friendly walks.
The fun doesn’t stop on the coast, with visitors able to test their head for heights during aerial trekking at Valley Adventure Centre or discover one of the most iconic experiences on the island: Jersey Zoo. The wildlife park is famed for its conservation efforts on the Channel Islands as well as all around the world and visitors are given the chance to observe some of the world’s most curious creatures, including lemurs, bears, meerkats, gorillas, orangutans, flamingos and komodo dragons. “Meet the…” encounters provide an added opportunity to meet the experts, learn about the animals and find out more about the zoo’s conservation efforts. Should families be caught out by a rainy day, the Jersey War Tunnels, The Maritime Museum, Jump Jersey activity centre and Jersey Museum and Art Gallery all provide entertainment under shelter.
Jersey is also famed for its food and home to many family-friendly cafes and restaurants; from the Crab Shack in Gorey with its sea and castle views to Portelet Bay Cafe, which specialises in wood-fired pizza and fresh seasonal fish. JB’s Ping Pong Bar, serving burgers and craft beer in St Helier, is a wise choice for families with teenagers, or suggest they discover El Tico, Jersey’s original beachside cafe and the perfect venue for sharing good times with friends and relatives.
Choosing a reliable family-friendly hotel for visitors to get some rest needn’t be a chore with Visit Jersey’s guide to family-friendly accommodation. Or you could get in touch with the destination’s tour operator partners to book – Airways Holidays, Premier Holidays, Osprey Holidays and Jet2holidays all offer a range of packages, so there’s plenty of support available to you when booking your client’s ideal island break.
Website: jersey.com
Trade website: business.jersey.com
TTG’s Visit Jersey Hub: ttgmedia.com/jersey
Visit Jersey’s Destination Recovery Hub: business.jersey.com/destination-recovery