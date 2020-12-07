What to include in a family holiday on Jersey

Free Covid-19 testing on arrival is just one of the policies in Jersey’s Visit Safe Charter, which was implemented earlier this year to safeguard the island’s visitors and residents from the spread of coronavirus. The testing regime is a selling point not to be underrated, given many other destinations are requiring arrivals to present a negative PCR test result sourced themselves – a costly undertaking, in particular for families travelling together for their holidays.

Aside from the charter eliminating the cost of “fit to fly” testing prior to departure, there are many other reasons Jersey is well suited to a family break. The island is just a one-hour flight from London, and there are carriers operating direct services from a range of regional hubs including Manchester. This means families can avoid lengthy transfers if travelling with little ones, or if parents would rather not go by plane, they can travel to Jersey by ferry from Poole or Portsmouth.

THINGS TO SEE AND DO

Jersey provides plenty of choice when it comes to family-friendly entertainment. Only nine miles by five, the island provides easy access to coastal activities with visitors never being more than 10 minutes away from the ocean. Kayaking, coasteering and jet-skiing are great options for older children, while visitors with toddlers can explore hidden worlds in rockpools and make sandcastles on Jersey’s golden beaches. Shoreline food foraging with an expert guide, exploring medieval fortresses and coastal walking are also top suggestions for families with children who are happy to be on their feet. And for those who aren’t, there’s a range of pushchair-friendly walks.