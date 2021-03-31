The long and painful wait for a much-needed holiday is – hopefully – almost over, with many destinations already well-advanced in their plans to reopen to select markets this summer.

As of the start of April, outbound leisure travel from the UK remains banned, subject to the detailed findings of the government’s Global Travel Taskforce, which is due on Monday 12 April deliver its report on how international travel can restarted "safely and robustly".

Nonetheless, a number of destinations have already indicated they will be ready to welcome British visitors this summer, albeit with a number of variables still yet to be determined – chiefly the course of the third wave of Covid infections spreading across mainland Europe.

Other factors will include testing and quarantine rules, any vaccination certificate requirements, the scope of the EU’s digital green pass travel certification scheme, and various other Covid provisions and mitigations to ensure travel is as safe as it can be.

So what have destinations said so far? What are their plans for the summer? What conditions are they placing on arrivals? And when might British holidaymakers be able to get away to warmer, sunnier climes? Here are the key developments so far.

Note: This guide will be updated periodically. It was last updated at 12.15pm on Thursday 1 April.