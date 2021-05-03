An agent has expanded to his own premises in Whitley Bay after gaining nearly 10 years’ experience managing his wife Pam’s family-run travel agency, Destinations by George.

Destinations by John, situated in what was once the town’s Tui store, will host a launch party at the weekend after setting up, like Destinations by George, under Barrhead Travel’s managed service travel partners division, Brilliant Travel.



The store, which is around a 10-minute walk from its Monkseaton sister shop, comes complete with a kids’ play area called Oscar’s Den, named after founder John Dixon’s grandson Oscar and featuring some genuine former airliner seats.



“The decision to expand my travel business during the most turbulent period in travel history was a risk, to say the least," said Dixon. "However, I had no doubt the love affair we have with travel is never-ending. With this in mind, I needed to keep pushing and hoping – and I believe it’s what pulled me through the darkness of 2020."