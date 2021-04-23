Why Fred. Olsen is championing scenic cruising this summer

These include pools with retractable roofs for when the sun does or doesn’t shine, majestic two-tier theatres and dining rooms, culinary demonstration areas that are sure to be a hot spot for foodies, and large spas and comprehensive fitness facilities for guests who are big on self-care. The two ships also provide more space per guest, which is sure to be a top selling point as the UK emerges from the pandemic.

This summer Fred. Olsen Cruise Lines will debut Bolette and Borealis, two new additions to the fleet that bring more than a breath of fresh air to the table. Each of the smaller, elegant ships bears its own personality but between them both the vessels enhance the Fred. Olsen fleet with a series of new features.

Borealis is currently set to make its maiden voyage first, departing Liverpool on 5 July for a three-night sailing (ocean-view cabin prices start from £599pp). Meanwhile Bolette will closely follow on 16 August setting off from Dover for three nights also (ocean-view cabin prices start from £499pp).

The two handcrafted itineraries will see the ships stay at sea, making no ports of call, but come July and August the cruise line is hoping to be given the go-ahead to offer passengers the opportunity to disembark in Scottish destinations such as Kirkwall, Lerwick and Invergordon.

SELECTED SAILINGS

Family-founded cruise line Fred. Olsen has recently partnered with Orca, a marine wildlife-focused charity, to provide an added benefit to seven Welcome Back sailings. On these selected voyages Orca’s team of Cruise Conservationists will spend their time on the decks of Bolette, Borealis and Balmoral to spot – and help guests spot – wildlife, recording its behaviour for the charity as they go.

The marine wildlife experts will also host lectures and Q&A sessions onboard. This means passengers will have the chance to contribute to vital research, learn about and help protect endangered species, plus see astonishing sights in the process.