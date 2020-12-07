Why Jersey is the perfect island break

Jersey, the largest of the Channel Islands but still only nine miles by five, offers visitors the best of both worlds – it’s just a little way away from the UK but somewhat different and ever so slightly exotic.

The easily accessible island is less than an hour’s flight away from London and many of the UK’s regional airports. But those who would rather not board a plane or prefer to indulge in slow travel can hop on a Condor Ferries departure to Jersey from Poole or Portsmouth.

To reassure visitors when they are ready to holiday once again the Government of Jersey has introduced a Safer Travel Policy, designed to help travellers stay safe on their island

