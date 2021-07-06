Why Malta is a great choice for your client’s next holiday

With more than 300 days of sunshine per year, 11 Blue Flag beaches, and the archipelago being a short three-hour flight from the UK, Malta is a great suggestion for agents to make to their clients. After the recent announcement that the destination will welcome fully vaccinated Brits, travellers who have proof they’ve received both doses of the Covid-19 vaccine can enter Malta without the need for isolation on arrival.

This means visitors are free to lounge on the islands’ sandy shores and dip their toes in the Mediterranean Sea as soon as they step off the plane. Or, if they’re craving some international adventure after a long time spent at home, Malta’s many activities provide the opportunity to explore the archipelago far and wide.