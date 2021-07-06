Why Malta is a great choice for your client’s next holiday

Malta is on the green list and ready to welcome fully vaccinated Brits
With more than 300 days of sunshine per year, 11 Blue Flag beaches, and the archipelago being a short three-hour flight from the UK, Malta is a great suggestion for agents to make to their clients. After the recent announcement that the destination will welcome fully vaccinated Brits, travellers who have proof they’ve received both doses of the Covid-19 vaccine can enter Malta without the need for isolation on arrival.
This means visitors are free to lounge on the islands’ sandy shores and dip their toes in the Mediterranean Sea as soon as they step off the plane. Or, if they’re craving some international adventure after a long time spent at home, Malta’s many activities provide the opportunity to explore the archipelago far and wide.
Quad biking, rock climbing and jeep safaris make the most of its undulating topography, while kayaking and paddle-boarding are top options for getting out on the water. Those keen to dive deeper into the destination can try scuba diving – Malta is widely known as one of the best places in the world for this.
A visit to Valletta is a must. The capital city, which is a Unesco World Heritage Site, has been dubbed “the sunniest city in Europe” and has cultural hotspots on every corner. St John’s Co Cathedral and the Upper Barrakka Gardens are both well worth a visit, but those wanting to see lesser-known city sights can head to the fortified “Silent City” of Mdina, known for its ancient walls and baroque architecture.
By hopping on a short ferry to Malta’s neighbouring island of Comino visitors will have the glassy water and sugar-white sand of the famous Blue Lagoon within easy reach. This is certainly an attraction to include in any itinerary designed to tick off bucket-list experiences. The third island in Malta’s trio, Gozo, is also home to picture-perfect shores, with the red-sand Ramla Bay just one example. If visitors do choose to step ashore here they can also discover the Unesco-listed Ġgantija Temples, which are 1,000 years older than the Egyptian pyramids.
But it’s not just clients that can grace Malta’s shores this year, you can too when you enter the most recent competition from the Malta Tourism Authority. The tourist board has teamed up with easyJet holidays to offer agents the chance to win a five-night Malta holiday for two when they make a booking to the destination with the operator before 7 August 2021. The winner and their guest will stay at the all-inclusive db San Antonio Hotel and Spa in Bugibba and be free to explore the islands at their own pace. Now more than ever tourists are looking to agents to book their break at a time when travel knowledge matters more than most, and there’s no doubt being able to speak from experience works wonders in the field.
For more information visit holidaystrade.easyjet.com and malta-training.com, which features a new Reopening Course covering Malta’s entry requirements and pandemic protocols.