Why Voyages SNCF is a responsible travel choice for your clients

20 Sep 2021by Madeleine Barber
Voyages SNCF trains are high-speed, sustainable and safe, so travellers can journey to Europe’s finest cities with complete peace of mind

Photo: Alex Profit
While some clients prefer to travel to Europe by train due to a fear of flying, others may choose rail for sustainability reasons. Destinations such as France, the Netherlands, Belgium, Germany, Switzerland, Spain and Italy are all easily accessible with Voyages SNCF, a rail company that prides itself on its commitment to offering an eco-friendly travel alternative to flying.

By 2025 Voyages SNCF plans for 50% of its operations to be powered by renewable energy, while onboard energy usage and waste is managed carefully, eco-driving methods are taught to relevant employees and the high-speed fleet is made up of trains that utilise modern and sustainable technology. In fact, the company’s “raison d’etre”, or reason for being, is “to bring everyone the freedom to move easily while preserving the planet”.

THE RAILWAY IS THE RIGHT WAY

When travellers choose Voyages SNCF they can also rest assured they’ll make their journey in comfort and safety, thanks to the operator’s Covid-19 protocols. All customers and staff must wear a face mask for the duration of their journey, while a renewed focus has been put on regular cleaning and ensuring soap and/or hand sanitiser is readily available at stations and on trains. Passengers are also asked to respect social distancing measures where possible, always use disposable tissues and wash their hands frequently.

By following these simple guidelines and adhering to any relevant government advice, passengers will be climbing to the top of the Eiffel Tower in Paris, discovering Amsterdam’s quirkiest museums and soaking up the Spanish sunshine in no time at all. Or, business travellers can benefit from arriving in city-centre stations all across Europe.

 

So with high-speed train one of the safest ways to travel for both passengers and the environment, why not suggest a European destination accessible by rail for your eco-conscious clients’ next break?

 

Find out more and book at agents.mytraintravel.com.

