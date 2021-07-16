Why we need to get travelling again – an agent's trip to Ibiza

I remember in pre-Covid times when an educational invitation would come in, it was an easy decision – “is it something I would sell?” and “can I fit it in the diary?”.

When Flora Thompson-Ashby, the UK sales manager at Six Senses Hotels, Resorts and Spas sent me the most joyous email I have had for over a year asking me to join a trip to their new property in Ibiza, my hand immediately typed yes, but then I paused… The “what ifs” became as important to me as they have been to my clients over these last few weeks. What if the island went amber or red, or I what if I get a positive result in resort?

When the Balearics originally went “green”, the decision was made for me that I should go for it. I am double vaccinated so that made the decision even easier as well.

I secured proof of my vaccination status, book a day two test – which was delivered the day after I ordered it from Qured – and Six Senses arranged the return rapid antigen test I would need for arrival back into the UK. Having that test in resort took 10 minutes to get the result, which was emailed through that evening, so all quite stress-free – it was all super straightforward for me and therefore for clients, I thought.

I had been braced for chaos at Heathrow T5 on the way out, but it was superb. I was straight through in about 10 minutes; I have to be honest, I have been worried about this for clients so had been sourcing VIP Fastrack assistance for them, but it really was fine.

Hearing the captain say those words “crew, doors to automatic and cross check” made me quite emotional. I managed to get away for a family holiday last August to Corfu, but it has been a VERY long year so this made me so grateful.

Landing in Ibiza there was a patient queue, all well managed and it moved along at pace. Staff checked our QR codes by scanning it, then I went through to the passport gate and out in the sunshine and Ibizan heat! Hooray. The concern of what it might be like had been a waste of energy, as it was so well managed.