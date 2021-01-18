Why your clients will want to wake up in the Philippines in 2021

From swimming with whale sharks and scuba diving above colourful corals to hiking in verdant mountains, there are many reasons your clients will want to dream of, and wake up in, the Philippines in 2021.

The destination’s outdoor adventures take place in an environment where social distancing is made easy. Its 7,641 islands mean there’s an abundance of idyllic and uncrowded beaches to laze on and the archipelago is a hotspot for watersports. Scuba divers should head to Tubbataha Reef in the centre of the Sulu Sea, which is famed for its marine biodiversity and teeming with manta rays, sea turtles and various species of shark.