The Norwegian airline will be putting on a daily flight from Southend to Kristiansand from 29 March, with tickets starting at £55 one way.



“This partnership is another key milestone for us, as the UK’s fastest-growing airport, and we hope holidaymakers will use this service to enjoy all the treasures that Norway has to offer," said Glyn Jones, chief executive of Stobart Aviation, which owns and operates Southend airport.

The route has been operating from Stansted since December 2017.



Christian Skaug, commercial director of Wideroe, added: “With the arrival of spring we are excited to fly our passengers to London’s Best Airport [as ranked by a Which? study].

"It is an airport unknown to the majority of our customers, however we believe they will appreciate the smaller size airport and effectiveness Southend has to offer."

Kristiansand is Norway’s fifth-largest city and a gateway to a popular coastal area.