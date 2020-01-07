Although the tour operator is still taking bookings to the country for autumn this year, it has called off planned tours until then.

This comes after US president Donald Trump ordered the assassination of an Iranian major general, Qassem Soleimani, and the Islamic Revolutionary Guard retaliated by launching missiles at military bases housing US soldiers in Iraq.

"The situation as we see it is volatile and we would not want to put our clients in unnecessary volatile situations," said Michael Pullman, Wild Frontiers’ head of marketing.

"Iran as a country is close to our hearts and we have been offering tours there for more than 10 years."

He said Wild Frontiers would be reviewing the situation as it unfolds.