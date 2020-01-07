Adventure specialist Wild Frontiers has cancelled its tours to Iran amid mounting tension in the region.
Although the tour operator is still taking bookings to the country for autumn this year, it has called off planned tours until then.
This comes after US president Donald Trump ordered the assassination of an Iranian major general, Qassem Soleimani, and the Islamic Revolutionary Guard retaliated by launching missiles at military bases housing US soldiers in Iraq.
"The situation as we see it is volatile and we would not want to put our clients in unnecessary volatile situations," said Michael Pullman, Wild Frontiers’ head of marketing.
"Iran as a country is close to our hearts and we have been offering tours there for more than 10 years."
He said Wild Frontiers would be reviewing the situation as it unfolds.
The cancellations had only affected a "few" people, Pullman said, as the company had seen less demand for the destination in recent years.
"We were still sending a healthy number of travellers to Iran, and we wouldn’t write the country off in the long term," said Pullman.
"The Middle East has been here so many times before in the recent past, and has a very chequered history of turmoil, but travellers have still wanted to go there and so far, UK travellers have been resilient to that. They want to see for themselves. "
He described Trump’s threat to target cultural sites in Iranian as "disappointing", stressing the similar actions of terrorist groups such as of the so-called Islamic State.
The Foreign and Commonwealth Office (FCO) is currently advising against all travel to Iran for British-Iranian dual nationals and all but essential travel to Iran for British nationals.