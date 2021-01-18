Wild Frontiers is expanding its European portfolio with the addition of Slovakia, Poland and Iceland in 2021, as well as featuring the UK for the first time, offering tours in Scotland.

The touring and adventure specialist has also recently added Spain, Italy and Greece, as uncertainty around when travel can resume to some of its more further-flung destinations remains.



But founder Jonny Bealby said the company’s ethos of adventure along with a focus on slow travel, culture and community tourism, and an emphasis on wildlife would all still apply to the new countries it now features.

The trips hoping to run this spring and summer include a seven-night Scotland: Exploring the Orkneys & Shetlands tour, which starts off in Inverness and heads to Orkney and Shetland – which as the operator points out, are closer to Oslo than London – and costs from £2,095pp.

The Aito operator is also launching an Iceland Encompassed trip, a 10-day tour focused on whale watching around the coast in search of humpback, minke and orca whales, as well as Iceland classics such as the Golden Circle; from £2,795pp, excluding flights.

“Over the years, our clients have asked us to bring our immersive travel ethos to destinations closer to home,” said Bealby. “This is something we have long considered and while the pandemic has posed significant challenges, it has also given us the time to craft itineraries that showcase some of Europe’s spectacular landscapes, amazing cultures and rich histories.”



“It has been an exciting challenge to take a destination that we know our guests may have been to before but to showcase them in a completely different light, keeping Wild Frontiers’ travel ethos at their core,” he added.

The trips will run as small group tours, but most can also be organised on a private basis.