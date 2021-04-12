TTG+ members are being offered reduced exhibitor prices for October’s live Wildlife and Safari Travel Show and Grown Up Travel Show, if they book early.

Converge Exhibitions has confirmed the two shows will take place concurrently on the 9-10 October 2021 at the Harrogate Convention Centre.

TTG+ can access early bird exhibitor rates until 21 June, by filling out the forms at the link below and submitting to organiser Debbee Dale.

One ticket will allow consumers access to both shows, although they will be marketed as two separate exhibitions “to ensure delivery of the right message”.