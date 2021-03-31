Exhibitors are being sought for two key consumer travel shows due to take place in October and supported by TTG Media.

The Wildlife and Safari Travel Show and Grown Up Travel Shows will both take place on 9 and 10 October 2021 at Harrogate Convention Centre, after positive consumer feedback.

The Wildlife and Safari Travel Show focuses on key wildlife destinations, while The Grown Up Travel Show centres on locations and types of holiday for the over 50s. The two shows are accessed with one ticket and appeal to a similar demographic.

TTG will be moderating several panel discussions to give consumers a “view from the inside”.

Debbee Dale of organisers Converge Exhibitions said: "We feel the timing is right, we have surveyed consumers and realise that they are just as keen as the trade are to get travel back in the game and we are enthused by the encouragement that we have received from the industry.

"However we now need each exhibitor’s commitment to be able to move forward and get this show out there.

"We completely understand the uncertainty and nervousness of the companies. We looked after our exhibitors last year when we had to postpone the show, however it is time for us to get the customer onboard.

"They have told us they want to travel, we know we want them to, let this show be a great platform to do it, especially while travel is in the hearts and minds of so many right now."

Early booking rates for both events have been extended until 12 April. Dale can be contacted on Debbee@convergeexhibitions.com or 07960168909.