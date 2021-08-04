The Atol holder, based in Leeds, specialised in organising birdwatching trips around the world for 30 years but had already been forced to cancel its autumn tours because of Covid-19 restrictions.





Bird Holidays director Paul Willoughby wrote in a message to customers: “It is with a heavy heart that I am announcing that Bird Holidays has stopped trading.



“Since the pandemic was declared in March 2020, it has been impossible for us to safely operate a single tour and it has been heartbreaking to watch a thriving business, popular with customers and guides alike, deteriorate to the extent that it has.



“All our autumn trips are cancelled and with winter destinations such as Madagascar, Ethiopia and Indonesia still looking unlikely, the earliest we could operate would be spring 2022.



“In such circumstances I feel it is no longer wise to carry on. If you are currently booked on a trip you should receive a letter in the post in the next day or two.”



The CAA said it was “currently collating information” from the company and would update its website “as soon as possible”.