Iata chief Willie Walsh has branded the UK government "the poster child for governments failing to adequately manage testing" while singling out the UK for its "extortionate" test costs.
The association has called on governments to address the cost of testing, and urged them to permit the use of cost-effective antigen tests as an alternative to more expensive PCR testing.
Additionally, Iata has thrown its weight behind World Health Organization (WHO) guidance that suggests authorities consider exempting fully vaccinated travellers from testing requirements.
According to Iata’s most recent traveller survey, 86% of respondents said they were willing to get tested. But 70% said they also believe the cost of testing is a significant barrier to travel.
Another 78% said they thought governments should bear the cost of mandatory testing.
"Iata supports Covid-19 testing as a pathway to reopening borders to international travel," said Walsh, Iata director general.
"But our support is not unconditional. In addition to being reliable, testing needs to be easily accessible, affordable, and appropriate to the risk level. Too many governments, however, are falling short on some or all of these.
"The cost of testing varies widely between jurisdictions, with little relation to the actual cost of conducting the test. The UK is the poster child for governments failing to adequately manage testing. At best it is expensive, at worst extortionate. And in either case, it is a scandal that the government is charging VAT."
Iata said with new rapid tests coming to market for less than US $10 (£7), the current pricing was unacceptable.
The WHO has signalled it sees antigen testing as an acceptable alternative to PCR, providing a positive test result is then verified through a PCR test.
Also, the WHO’s International Health Regulations state that where testing is mandatory, the cost should not fall on passengers or carriers.
Iata has also renewed its call for testing to be appropriate to the threat level, citing NHS testing data for arrivals which shows that over a four-month period, just 1% of the more than 1.37 million arrivals tested actually tested positive, with the positive case rate among the general population proving nearly three times greater.
"Data from the UK government confirms international travellers pose little to no risk of importing Covid-19 compared to existing levels of infection in the country," said Walsh.
"At the very least, therefore, the UK government should follow WHO guidance and accept antigen tests which are fast, affordable and effective, with a confirmatory PCR test for those who test positive. This could be a pathway for enabling even unvaccinated people access to travel."
Walsh added the findings of its survey showed the high cost of testing would affect travel’s recovery. "It makes little sense for governments to take steps to reopen borders if those steps make the cost of travel prohibitive to most people. We need a restart that is affordable for all."