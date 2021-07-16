The association has called on governments to address the cost of testing, and urged them to permit the use of cost-effective antigen tests as an alternative to more expensive PCR testing.



Additionally, Iata has thrown its weight behind World Health Organization (WHO) guidance that suggests authorities consider exempting fully vaccinated travellers from testing requirements.



According to Iata’s most recent traveller survey, 86% of respondents said they were willing to get tested. But 70% said they also believe the cost of testing is a significant barrier to travel.



Another 78% said they thought governments should bear the cost of mandatory testing.



"Iata supports Covid-19 testing as a pathway to reopening borders to international travel," said Walsh, Iata director general.

"But our support is not unconditional. In addition to being reliable, testing needs to be easily accessible, affordable, and appropriate to the risk level. Too many governments, however, are falling short on some or all of these.



"The cost of testing varies widely between jurisdictions, with little relation to the actual cost of conducting the test. The UK is the poster child for governments failing to adequately manage testing. At best it is expensive, at worst extortionate. And in either case, it is a scandal that the government is charging VAT."