Walsh's career in aviation stretches back more than 40 years

Former IAG chief Willie Walsh has taken over as director general of Iata, succeeding Alexandre de Juniac.

Walsh stepped down as IAG chief executive last September, a role he held since the group – parent to British Airways – was established in 2011.



He was subsequently nominated as de Juniac’s successor in November, and formally took up the role on Thursday (1 April).



"I am grateful to Alexandre for leaving behind a strong organisation and a motivated team," said Walsh.



"Iata has been at the forefront of efforts to restart global connectivity, including developing the Iata Travel Pass.



"Together, the Iata team is absolutely focused on restoring the freedom of movement that airlines provide to billions of people around the world.



"That means your freedom to visit friends and family, to meet critical business partners, to secure and retain vital contracts, and to explore our wonderful planet."