Win an island break on Jersey

Visit Jersey has prepared its little island for your customers to come and restore their balance, with plenty of reassurance and liberating experiences to reconnect, recharge and breathe again. The tourist board is now offering you a chance to win a three-night break to Jersey, to lift your spirits too.

THE PRIZE

The prize is three nights on a bed and breakfast basis at the Merton Hotel for two people, including a morning or afternoon session on the FlowRider surf wave simulator. A return Condor Ferries crossing from Poole to Jersey for a standard car and two adults is also included, with the winner and guest travelling in reclining seats in the spacious forward-facing Horizon Lounge.

To enter, answer three questions and submit your details.

ENTER THE COMPETITION

Competition closes at midnight on 31 January.