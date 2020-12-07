Win an island break on Jersey
The prize is a three-night stay for one lucky agent and a guest
Visit Jersey has prepared its little island for your customers to come and restore their balance, with plenty of reassurance and liberating experiences to reconnect, recharge and breathe again. The tourist board is now offering you a chance to win a three-night break to Jersey, to lift your spirits too.
THE PRIZE
The prize is three nights on a bed and breakfast basis at the Merton Hotel for two people, including a morning or afternoon session on the FlowRider surf wave simulator. A return Condor Ferries crossing from Poole to Jersey for a standard car and two adults is also included, with the winner and guest travelling in reclining seats in the spacious forward-facing Horizon Lounge.
To enter, answer three questions and submit your details.
ENTER THE COMPETITION
Competition closes at midnight on 31 January.
Terms and conditions
- Prize stay is subject to availability and can be redeemed at any time between 26 March and 31 October 2021 except for the blackout months of July and August.
- Ferry crossing valid for new standard return booking, vehicle and two passengers on Horizon Lounge seating between Poole and Jersey before 30 June 2021.
- Upgrade to Club Class will be at standard rates, subject to availability.
- Ticket cannot be used in conjunction with any other offer.
- Bookings are non-transferable and non-refundable.
- The prize has no cash value and must be accepted as awarded.
- Prizes may not be sold or exchanged for cash.
- Not valid with Frequent Traveller Discount.
- Booking can only be made with Condor’s Contact Centre or Port Team.
- Excludes travel between Poole and Jersey on 28 December 2020; 03 January; 18, 19, 20, 21 02, 03, 04, 05, 16, 17 and 18 April; 07, 08, 09, 28, 29, 30, 31 May and 03, 04, 05, 06 June 2021.
- Customers who amend their bookings to sailings where the offer doesn’t apply must pay the prevailing rate, and all bookings amended after the promotion ends will pay the prevailing rate, which will not include the offer discount.
- We reserve the right to withdraw this offer at any time.
- There is no option to preserve the offer price.
- For full terms and conditions see condorferries.co.uk/terms-and-conditions.
Next Article Why Jersey is the perfect island break