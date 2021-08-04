The airline will fly to the Albanian capital three times a week on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays, due to start on 10 December.

The move makes Liverpool the only UK airport outside of London to serve Tirana.



Paul Winfield, Liverpool John Lennon Airport’s director of aviation development, said the airport is "pleased to create more opportunities" for passengers to travel to Europe.

"Throughout the pandemic we have worked closely with Wizz Air who have continued to explore new opportunities for services all across Europe and we are therefore delighted that Liverpool continues to be an important part of their future plans with further expansion of their popular services from here," he added.