Wizz Air has added flights to Palma, Madeira and Malta from Luton as it begins recruiting cabin crew across its UK bases.

A daily flight to Majorca will operate from 30 June, with Luton-Madeira running twice a week from 3 July. Flights to Malta will operate four times a week from 15 July.

Wizz Air UK managing director Owain Jones said: “The Wizz Air team welcomes the announcement from the UK government that more destinations have been added to the green list and that fully vaccinated travellers will be able to return from amber destinations without quarantining later this summer, meaning our customers have more choice when deciding on their long-awaited post-lockdown getaway.”

The airline has vacancies for cabin crew at Luton, Gatwick, Doncaster Sheffield and Cardiff.

“We know the demand is there, and we are ready and prepared to quickly ramp up our operations for the summer,” said Jones.

“We encourage the government to add more European destinations to the green list, using a risk-based approach, to get more people travelling again and to provide a much-needed boost to local economies, both in the UK and abroad.”