Both routes to Rome Fiumicino airport are due to start on 1 July – Luton flights will operate six times per week, while there will be three weekly Liverpool services.



Wizz is expanding in Rome which becomes the airline’s 43rd base offering 32 new routes across 19 countries utilising four Airbus A321neo based at the airport.



George Michalopoulos, chief commercial officer of Wizz Air Group, said: “In the last 12 months we have allocated 17 based aircraft to Italy, and will continue to invest in the market, doubling our presence in the next three years by launching further operating bases and new domestic and international routes.

“Our new A321neo aircraft as well as our enhanced protective measures will ensure the best possible sanitary conditions for travellers, while operating with the lowest environmental footprint.”