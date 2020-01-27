The budget carrier has announced a new three-times-weekly Luton-Gran Canaria route, launching on 4 June.



Services will operate on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays. Fares lead in from £35.99, one way.



It will also from 1 June extend its three-times-weekly Luton-Tenerife service to daily.



Elsewhere, Wizz has announced a daily Gatwick-Sofia route launching 1 June. One-way fares lead in from £30.99.



The additions grow Wizz’s UK route network to 105 serving 60 destinations.