Wizz Air will significantly expand its Canary Islands operation this summer.
The budget carrier has announced a new three-times-weekly Luton-Gran Canaria route, launching on 4 June.
Services will operate on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays. Fares lead in from £35.99, one way.
It will also from 1 June extend its three-times-weekly Luton-Tenerife service to daily.
Elsewhere, Wizz has announced a daily Gatwick-Sofia route launching 1 June. One-way fares lead in from £30.99.
The additions grow Wizz’s UK route network to 105 serving 60 destinations.
Owain Jones, Wizz Air UK managing director, said: “It is great to see our UK network go from strength to strength, with the addition of two new routes which will provide UK passengers with even more low-fare travel opportunities.
"For the first time, Wizz will be offering customers the opportunity to visit the beautiful island of Gran Canaria, which offers year-round sunshine and diverse landscapes.
"Sofia is another destination which has something for everyone – from art to history to a lively nightlife scene."