Wizz now expects full-year profits of €350 million and €355 million, up from previous guidance of €335 million to €350 million.



It comes after Wizz on Wednesday (29 January) posted record third-quarter (three months to 31 December) profits of €21.4 million, up €42.4 million on the same period last year from a €21 million loss.



Passenger numbers for the quarter, meanwhile, increased 23.2% to 10 million. "It has been another quarter of significant achievement," said Wizz chief executive Jozsef Varadi.



Total Q3 revenue increased 24.6% to €637.3 million, with ticket revenues up 15.5% to €336.3 million and ancillaries 36.7% to €301.1 million.



Wizz’s route network, meanwhile, has grown to 710 across 45 countries flying from 25 bases after adding more than 100 new routes since the start of its 2019/20 financial year. The Wizz fleet has grown to 120 aircraft at an average age of five years.



"Wizz Air again reports record financial performance in the third quarter," said Varadi. "Our low-fare, low-cost business model delivered a net profit of €21.4 million compared to a broadly break even operational outcome in the same period last year.



"We have delivered unit cost reductions ahead of expectations with ex-fuel CASK (cost per available seat kilometre) improving 5.6% year-on-year. While growing passenger volumes by an industry leading 23% in the third quarter, we have achieved both higher load factors and improved yields."