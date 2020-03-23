The budget carrier revealed on Tuesday (21 April) it is eligible for support under the government’s Covid Corporate Financing Facility.



Earlier this month, easyJet secured £600 million from the fund in the form of a commercial loan to further boost its liquidity.



In a short stock market statement, Wizz said it had received confirmation it is an eligible issuer under the UK government’s Covid Corporate Financing Facility.



The carrier added: "Wizz Air remains focused on further strengthening the company’s robust balance sheet and excellent liquidity with €1.5 billion cash at the end of March 2020, one of the strongest in the airline industry."