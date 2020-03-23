Hungarian budget carrier Wizz Air’s March passenger numbers have fallen by more than 35% year-on-year owing to the coronavirus pandemic.
Wizz flew some 1.75 million passengers this March, down 35.6% from 2.72 million in March 2019, at a load factor of 92%, which is down from 94.1%.
Overall capacity also fell 34.1% from 2.89 million seats to 1.91 million.
Amid the crisis, Wizz has operated rescue flights from Germany to Ukraine, from Malta and Croatia to North Macedonia, and from North America to Hungary to bring nationals home.
It has also been operating flights between China and Hungary to deliver medical equipment such as PPE and coronavirus testing kits.
Wizz has cited the Covid-19 pandemic and subsequent government travel restrictions imposed across much of Europe for its reduction in capacity and subsequent fall in passenger numbers.
It last week announced it would halt flights to around 50 destinations from its UK base at Luton airport, but would operate repatriation flights for Britons stranded overseas.