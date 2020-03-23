Wizz flew some 1.75 million passengers this March, down 35.6% from 2.72 million in March 2019, at a load factor of 92%, which is down from 94.1%.



Overall capacity also fell 34.1% from 2.89 million seats to 1.91 million.



Amid the crisis, Wizz has operated rescue flights from Germany to Ukraine, from Malta and Croatia to North Macedonia, and from North America to Hungary to bring nationals home.