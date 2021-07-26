Wizz Air is hopeful of operating at full capacity during the summer peak and making hay ahead of another potentially difficult winter.
Chief executive Jozsef Varadi said the budget carrier expected to operate at around 90% of 2019 capacity in July, and 100% in August.
However, he cautioned against making any firm predictions for winter owing to a operations environment dependent on "unpredictable government decision-making".
Varadi’s comments came as Wizz posted a €114.4 million (£97 million) loss during its first-quarter (three months to 30 June 2021), a period during which Wizz was able to operate only a third of available capacity.
"The first-quarter remained challenging as mobility restrictions continued to be a major barrier to international travel," said Varadi.
However, Varadi said Wizz did see "encouraging recovery patterns" in passenger air travel, with Q1 passenger carryings eventually amounting to nearly three million passengers – flown on an average load factor of 63.6%.
"As the quarter progressed, we deployed higher levels of capacity with June operating 62% of 2019 available seat kilometres," sad Varadi.
"We have now entered a busy part of the summer, ramping up our operations to meet increased demand while maintaining operational flexibility to deal with evolving travel restrictions as a result of Covid-19 developments."
Wizz will "ramp up and grow" its operations by recruiting an additional 600 crew, with a view to utilising its aircraft for between 10 to 12 hours a day.
"While we remain cautious with making predictions for the winter period amid unpredictable government decision-making, we are absolutely confident in our much improved competitive positions in the short, mid and long term, arising from continuous fleet growth based on new aircraft deliveries, an extended market footprint as well as structural cost advantages arising from fleet up-gauging, improved commercial arrangements with airports and not being trapped in debt burden contrary to the vast majority of the industry," said Varadi.
Wizz recorded Q1 revenue of €199 million (£169 million) and ended the quarter with total cash of €1.6 billion (£1.36 billion).
It also boosted its leadership team during the quarter. In April, Michael Delehant joined as executive vice-president and group chief operations officer from Vueling, bringing 20 years executive airline experience to the role. Then in June, Robert Carey – formerly of easyJet, McKinsey, Delta and America West Airlines – joined as president.