The budget carrier announced plans to open a base in Cardiff, its fourth, in December last year, with flights having initially been due to start in June.



This, though, was postponed to late-July, with Wizz stating on Thursday (15 July) flights to Alicante, Corfu, Faro, Heraklion, Palma, Larnaca and Tenerife would start at the end of the month.

It was also due to launch flights to Lanzarote and Sharm el Sheikh later this year.



However, less than 24 hours later, Wizz said the launch of its new base in Cardiff has been postponed to summer 2022.



The carrier cited the result of ongoing Covid-19 travel restrictions and ever-changing quarantine measures in the UK and Europe.