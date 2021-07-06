Wizz Air has postponed the launch of its Cardiff base until 2022, just a day after it said operations at Cardiff would finally get under way on 30 July.
The budget carrier announced plans to open a base in Cardiff, its fourth, in December last year, with flights having initially been due to start in June.
This, though, was postponed to late-July, with Wizz stating on Thursday (15 July) flights to Alicante, Corfu, Faro, Heraklion, Palma, Larnaca and Tenerife would start at the end of the month.
It was also due to launch flights to Lanzarote and Sharm el Sheikh later this year.
However, less than 24 hours later, Wizz said the launch of its new base in Cardiff has been postponed to summer 2022.
The carrier cited the result of ongoing Covid-19 travel restrictions and ever-changing quarantine measures in the UK and Europe.
"It is with regret that we have had to take the difficult but responsible decision to further postpone the opening of our new Cardiff base until summer 2022 to give our customers, employees and business partners certainty during this difficult time," said Wizz.
"This has not been an easy decision and we understand the disappointment our customers in South Wales will be feeling. Despite the ever-changing and inconsistent government travel regulations, Wizz Air remains committed to long-term growth in the UK creating hundreds of direct new jobs while also stimulating the tourism and hospitality industries.
"We apologise for the inconvenience this further delay might have caused to our customers. We remain dedicated and look forward to opening our fourth UK base at Cardiff airport."