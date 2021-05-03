Wizz's programme includes flights to Faro, gateway to the Algarve (pictured) (Credit: Melanie Martin / Unsplash)

Wizz Air has restarted flights from Doncaster Sheffield airport, and will offer 25 routes from the Yorkshire airport this summer.

Destinations include Faro, opening up Portugal’s Algarve coast, the Greek island of Crete, and Fuerteventura in the Canary Islands.



Wizz will also fly to Larnaca, Bourgas, Alicante, Malaga, Palma, Tenerife, Lanzarote, Gran Canaria and Dalaman from Doncaster Sheffield.



Fares lead in from £12.99pp.



Owain Jones, Wizz Air UK managing director, said: “With 25 routes on offer from Doncaster Sheffield, including seven Spanish sunshine destinations, we are ensuring customers in Yorkshire, Nottinghamshire and Lincolnshire can fly from their local airport to popular holiday hotspots this summer."