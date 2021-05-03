Wizz Air has placed brand-new aircraft at Gatwick

Wizz Air has resumed flying from Gatwick, offering 11 routes to city and beach destinations this summer.

Wizz Air has already begun operating flights from its Gatwick base to Athens and will restart services to Malta on 28 May.

Services to Lanzarote and Malaga will operate from 7 June. The airline plans to increase the number of destinations served from the airport throughout the summer by adding flights to Krakow, Budapest, Tenerife and Fuerteventura.

The carrier also serves, Gdansk, Sofia and Bucharest from Gatwick.

Flights are operated by Wizz Air UK, the Budapest-based airline’s UK-registered brand.

Owain Jones, managing director, said: “We’re excited to be finally welcoming passengers back onboard our brand-new Airbus A321neo aircraft at Gatwick airport, as they travel on their long-awaited sunshine breaks.

"Passengers can rely on our flexible booking policies, our stringent health and hygiene measures and excellent onboard service.

"We look forward to gradually restarting more low-fare routes from Gatwick as the summer gets underway.”