The carrier will not fly to about 50 destinations from the London hub until 1 May, including Athens, Oslo and Prague, but will still offer a limited service to Luton to repatriate British people stranded overseas.

A spokesperson from Wizz said: "It is with great regret that the airline has reached this decision, which reflects the widespread and unprecedented disruption to both the Wizz Air network and the entire global air transport system, as governments enforce travel bans to contain the spread of Covid-19.



"The airline understands that these flight cancellations will cause significant disruption, and the Wizz team is doing everything possible to try to minimise the negative impact on customers."



Passengers who booked directly on wizzair.com can be refunded either 120% of the original fare as credit towards flights taking place in the next two years or as a cash refund of 100% of the price.