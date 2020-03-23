The change is effective from Monday (6 April) and will remain in effect until 18 April, initially.



Wizz has cited travel restrictions imposed by the Romanian government for its decision.



Passengers booked direct with Wizz will be updated via email, and will be automatically refunded 120% of their original fare as airline credit.



This credit will remain valid for two years.



Alternatively, passengers can apply for a full 100% cash refund of their original fare.



Passengers who made their bookings via travel agencies – including OTAs – should get in touch with the company from which they purchased their tickets, said Wizz in a statement.