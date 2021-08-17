Six events will be held at the Hampton by Hilton Luton Airport on 26 August; 4, 9 and 27 September; and 11 and 25 October.



Candidates are expected to arrive at 9am with an up-to-date CV and be prepared for a full day of activities, including personal introductions, situational role play, team exercises and an individual interview.



These events form part of a continued recruitment drive for cabin crew members and pilots across Wizz Air’s network, as the airline ramps up capacity and looks to triple the size of its fleet, with 500 Airbus aircraft expected in the next 10 years.