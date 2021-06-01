Wizz Air will start flying to Jersey next month, with routes from Doncaster Sheffield and Cardiff.

The budget carrier will operate the routes twice-a-week on Mondays and Fridays, with fares starting from £17.99pp one-way.

Services will take off on Friday 9 July. They are Wizz Air’s first UK domestic services.

Owain Jones, Wizz Air UK managing director, said: "The team is working hard to ensure that summer 2021 is not cancelled by continuing to provide low-fare flights to the destinations that our UK customers love to travel to.

"Jersey has it all: uncrowded beaches, natural beauty and rich history. We are looking forward to offering our customers in Doncaster Sheffield and Cardiff, where we will soon open our new base, the opportunity to explore Jersey and the surrounding Channel Islands."