Wizz will offer eight summer 2021 routes from Cardiff, and will add Sharm-el-Sheikh in October

Wizz Air has confirmed operations at its new Cardiff base will get under way next month.

The budget carrier will offer eight leisure routes, starting from 17 June.



Destinations include Larnaca, Corfu, Heraklion, Faro, Alicante, Lanzarote, Palma and Tenerife.



It will also offer flights to Sharm-el-Sheikh in Egypt, starting in October.



Confirmation comes after the Welsh government lifted its ban on international leisure travel on Monday (17 May).



The country will operate a similar traffic light list to England and Scotland, and will also adopt the UK government’s initial 12-country green list.

Besides Faro in Portugal, Wizz’s proposed route network at Cardiff largely comprises destinations in country’s on the UK government’s amber list, meaning holidaymakers would have to quarantine upon their return.