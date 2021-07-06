Wizz will restore a large chunk of its route network next month

Wizz will restore a large chunk of its route network next month

Wizz Air will restart amber list flights from three of its UK bases next month.

The budget carrier will restore 25 routes from Luton, Doncaster Sheffield and Cardiff.



Destinations span Spain, Greece, Portugal, Croatia, Cyprus and Bulgaria.



It comes after the UK government confirmed on Thursday (8 July) it would ease quarantine for fully vaccinated amber list arrivals from 19 July.



It means from 19 July, Wizz will offer 44 amber list destinations in total.



These include holiday hot spots such as Spain’s Canary and Balearic islands, Greece’s islands, Portugal’s Algarve region and Croatia’s Adriatic coast.