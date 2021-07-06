Wizz will offer flights to seven European holiday destinations this summer, with Lanzarote and Sharm el Sheikh to follow

Operations at Wizz Air’s new Cardiff base will get under way at the end of the month, the budget carrier has confirmed.

Wizz flights to Alicante, Corfu, Faro, Heraklion, Palma, Larnaca and Tenerife will get under way on Friday 30 July. Wizz had originally hoped to launch its Cardiff operation on 17 June.



Confirmation comes after the Welsh government this week said it would, from Monday (19 July), ease quarantine for fully vaccinated arrivals from amber list countries.



Flights to Lanzarote will start in October, and Sharm el Sheikh in November.



Owain Jones, Wizz Air UK managing director, said: “The Wizz Air team welcomes the announcement from the Welsh government that it will scrap quarantine for fully vaccinated travellers returning to Wales from amber list countries.



"We have been busy planning the start of Wizz Air UK’s new base at Cardiff airport and are excited to be launching flights to seven sunshine destinations just in time for the summer holiday season."