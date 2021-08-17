The budget carrier has announced a three-times-weekly Luton-Plovdiv service.



Flights will get under way on 3 November, operating on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays.



Fares lead in from £17.99pp.



"Named as the European Capital of Culture in 2019, Bulgaria’s second largest city offers visitors an eclectic mix of ancient history, unique architecture, and a contemporary art scene," said Wizz.



Marion Geoffroy, Wizz Air UK managing director, said: “Known as the city of artists, Plovdiv is a vibrant destination offering visitors everything from cultural festivals and weekly markets to trendy restaurants and contemporary galleries."