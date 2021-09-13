Wizz Air has restarted flights to Larnaca in Cyprus from Doncaster Sheffield to meet demand for winter sun breaks.
The route resumed on Sunday (12 September) and will operate weekly before shifting to Fridays from 8 October.
Fares lead in from £9.99pp.
"The summer holidays may be over, but now is the perfect time to be thinking of a sunshine getaway later in the year," said Wizz.
New UK managing director, Marion Geoffroy, added: "Larnaca is a perfect destination for a winter sun escape, where visitors can enjoy a paradise of blue sea, sunny skies, and fresh cuisine."
Wizz said the route would offer options for agents’ clients in Yorkshire, Lincolnshire and Nottinghamshire.