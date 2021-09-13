The route resumed on Sunday (12 September) and will operate weekly before shifting to Fridays from 8 October.



Fares lead in from £9.99pp.



"The summer holidays may be over, but now is the perfect time to be thinking of a sunshine getaway later in the year," said Wizz.



New UK managing director, Marion Geoffroy, added: "Larnaca is a perfect destination for a winter sun escape, where visitors can enjoy a paradise of blue sea, sunny skies, and fresh cuisine."



Wizz said the route would offer options for agents’ clients in Yorkshire, Lincolnshire and Nottinghamshire.