Wizz will fly twice a week to Antalya, starting 22 June

Budget carrier Wizz Air will launch a new Luton-Antalya route this summer.

Twice-weekly flights to the Turkish holiday hotspot, operating on Tuesdays and Saturdays, will get under way from 22 June.



One-way fares will lead in from £36.99pp.



Wizz has also announced a three-times weekly Luton-Rzeszow route, flying to the Polish city on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays from 22 September.



One-way fares for Rzeszow flights will lead in from £17.99pp.