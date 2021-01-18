Wizz will launch Luton-Sarajevo flights in May

Wizz Air will up capacity on its Luton-Dalaman and Luton-Athens routes this summer.

Frequency on the budget carrier’s Dalaman route will increase from two flights a week to three, and from four to five on its Athens route.



Additional frequencies have also been added on Luton-Suceava (up from nine to 11) and Luton-Rekkjavik (up from three to four).



Wizz has also announced a new twice-weekly Luton-Sarajevo route.



Flights to the Bosnian capital will operate on Mondays and Fridays, starting 21 May.



Fares lead in from £27.99pp.