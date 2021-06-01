Women in Travel has launched a survey of travellers from Bame communities

A new study looking at the travel patterns of Bame (Black, Asian and minority ethnic) holidaymakers has been launched by Women in Travel.

The research project is a partnership between Women in Travel CIC’s Bame programme and the University of Surrey’s School of Hospitality and Tourism Management.

The initiative, which is being supported by Black Travel Creators, will use surveys, focus groups and interviews to examine the travel patterns, influences and circumstances that shape the travel decisions of Bame people in the UK.

Women in Travel’s executive director Jamie-Lee Abtar said: "The UK travel market has traditionally been treated as a homogenous group, with little allowance for cultural, ethnic and other differences.

“Additionally, stereotypical beliefs about black and other Bame communities travelling to familiar destinations, or rarely exploring new places, has - to date - resulted in little interest in these groups from the travel and tourism sector.

“By collating reliable data on UK black and other Bame travellers, I hope that in turn we can inform the wider travel industry and change and correct perceptions, whilst empowering Bame travellers at the same time.”

Women in Travel is urging people from Bame communities to take the survey through this link