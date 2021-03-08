The second International Women in Travel & Tourism Forum (IWTTF) will be held digitally in May, organisers have announced.

The event, which is run by Women in Travel CIC and dedicated to empowering women through employability and entrepreneurship in the travel industry, will take place 10-15 May.

Senior leaders and up-and-coming female talent from across the travel sector will come together to share, learn and challenge issues around gender diversity and inclusion.

The forum will feature five main themes over five afternoons and one optional experiential day:

Day 1 – Monday 10 May: Taking stock of where we are and getting ready for recovery.

Day 2 – Tuesday 11 May: Building a better future for all in travel and tourism.

Day 3 – Wednesday 12 May: Talent through a gender and inclusion lens.

Day 4 – Thursday 13 May: How do we build an inclusive travel and tourism industry.

Day 5 – Friday 14 May: Using mentoring to empower yourself and your career.

Day 6 – Saturday 15 May: Experience one of three female-led London day tours.

Speakers include Laura Storm, founder of Regenerators and co-author of Regenerative Leadership and WEF young global leader, who will deliver a keynote address on regenerative leadership.

Storm will be joined by Natalia Bayona, director of innovation, education, and investments at UNWTO, Martinique Lewis, Diversity in Travel consultant and president of the Black Travel Alliance and John Bevan, chief executive of dnata Travel Europe.