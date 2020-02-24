The third annual Diversity in HTL: From Intention to Action 2020 report predicts increased numbers of female staff will be appointed at board, executive committee and direct report level in the coming year after good progress across all three tiers during 2019.



It also reveals how the gender pay gap in the industries has closed slightly. Overall, the gap in the three sectors now averages 7.6% compared with 8% last year.



The report, from Women in Hospitality, Travel & Leisure (WiHTL), was produced with PwC and executive search firm The MBS Group.

Elliott Goldstein, a partner with MBS, said: “While there is still a long way to go, we believe that on its current trajectory, the sector as a whole is on course to reach the target of 33% female representation across the three most senior leadership levels by next year."

Goldstein added conversations with senior industry figures had detected “a palpably different level of engagement and progress compared with the previous year”.



One area where significant progress has been made is at non-executive director level, with 36.4% of these being women.



However, the research, which is compiled from data from firms with a collective employee base of 1.9 million people, found the greater level of female representation would be concentrated in only a few companies.