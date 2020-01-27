The agency’s Birley Street store stayed opened until 10.30pm last Tuesday (21 January) as staff partnered with The Albert Project.

More than 20 people were welcomed in and given hot soup, as well as clothes and toiletries donated by World Travel Lounge customers and locals, while store manager Sharna Wilcock also organised for a barber to come in and give free haircuts.



Wilcock said the idea for the charity partnership was inspired by her walks to and from work since joining in August 2018, during which time she had seen a growing number of rough sleepers.



“I only live about 20 minutes from Blackpool town centre, but it feels like a world away when you think about how bad our homelessness problem is becoming,” she told TTG.